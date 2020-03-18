Expand / Collapse search
Oprah insists reports of home raid, arrest are 'FAKE'

'Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world,' Winfrey explained

By FOXBusiness
Oprah Winfrey has denied rumors she was arrested early Wednesday morning after her name was trending on Twitter.

"Just got a phone call that my name is trending," she wrote in the social media post. "And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven't been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody."

Rumors circulated Tuesday alleging Winfrey was arrested after her Florida home had been raided in connection to a sex trafficking ring.

Winfrey in London in 2018. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Other Hollywood big-names, such as filmmaker Ava Duvernay, soon came to her defense.

Page Six reported the fake news stemmed from an online message board for teens and young adults.

As of Wednesday morning, "Oprah" was still trending on Twitter, along with #OprahWinfrey, #opraharrested and "Leave Oprah."