Social Media Day: 5 publicly traded companies ranked by revenue
Here’s how much money was made in 2019, according to financial documents
It’s no secret that social media websites pull in billions of dollars. But how much are the most popular social media sites making?
FOX Business combed through 2019 financial statements from five publicly traded social media companies to find out how much each has made in revenue and how they compare to one another financially.
2019 Total Revenue: $1,142,761,000
Pinterest crossed the billion-dollar milestone in 2019 and made more than $1.14 billion that year, according to its full-year 2019 results. The company aims to grow its annual revenue to $1.52 billion for 2020, which Pinterest noted in its report.
Snapchat
2019 Total Revenue: $1,715,534,000 (unaudited)
Snapchat made more than $1.7 billion in revenue during 2019, according to its unaudited 2019 results. The company noted that it increased its daily active users by 17 percent year-over-year to a reported 218 million.
2019 Total Net Revenue: $1,770,000,000 (unaudited)
Weibo, the Chinese-owned social media platform that has 516 million monthly users and is traded on the NASDAQ, made $1.77 billion in net revenue, according to its 2019 results.
2019 Total Revenue: $3,460,000,000
Twitter made $3.46 billion in revenue during 2019, which was a 14 percent increase year-over-year, according to its 2019 results. On a constant currency basis, the social media site noted that its revenue grew 15 percent year-over-year.
2019 Total Revenue: $70,697,000,000
Facebook made more than $70.69 billion in revenue during 2019, which includes the money the social media site made from advertising and “other” business operations, according to the company’s 2019 results. It is the richest social media site in the world.
