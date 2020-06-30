Social Media Day: 5 publicly traded companies ranked by revenue

It’s no secret that social media websites pull in billions of dollars. But how much are the most popular social media sites making?

FOX Business combed through 2019 financial statements from five publicly traded social media companies to find out how much each has made in revenue and how they compare to one another financially.

Pinterest

2019 Total Revenue: $1,142,761,000

Pinterest crossed the billion-dollar milestone in 2019 and made more than $1.14 billion that year, according to its full-year 2019 results. The company aims to grow its annual revenue to $1.52 billion for 2020, which Pinterest noted in its report.

Snapchat

2019 Total Revenue: $1,715,534,000 (unaudited)

Snapchat made more than $1.7 billion in revenue during 2019, according to its unaudited 2019 results. The company noted that it increased its daily active users by 17 percent year-over-year to a reported 218 million.

Weibo

2019 Total Net Revenue: $1,770,000,000 (unaudited)

Weibo, the Chinese-owned social media platform that has 516 million monthly users and is traded on the NASDAQ, made $1.77 billion in net revenue, according to its 2019 results.

Twitter

2019 Total Revenue: $3,460,000,000

Twitter made $3.46 billion in revenue during 2019, which was a 14 percent increase year-over-year, according to its 2019 results. On a constant currency basis, the social media site noted that its revenue grew 15 percent year-over-year.

Facebook

2019 Total Revenue: $70,697,000,000

Facebook made more than $70.69 billion in revenue during 2019, which includes the money the social media site made from advertising and “other” business operations, according to the company’s 2019 results. It is the richest social media site in the world.

