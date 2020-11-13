President Trump sparked a firestorm after claiming that the most widely used voting software, Dominion, has deleted millions of votes cast for his ticket, as other campaign staffers have suggested without solid evidence that voter fraud secured Biden the presidency.

With the Internet and social media abuzz about technical issues during this year’s election, Dominion has been at the center of controversy surrounding claims that the company has skewed results and holds ties to prominent Democrats.

Even though there has yet to be evidence of irregularities, members of the GOP and Trump’s campaign team have affirmed that the software deleted or switched votes to Biden’s favor.

What is Dominion?

Dominion Voting Systems is one of the largest voting technology companies in the United States. It provides voting machines and tabulators to many local governments. More than 30 states use these voting machines to scan ballots in US elections and tabulate votes.

It has been used in the states with razor-thin margins, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania, and several elected officials have pinned specific glitches in Georgia and Michigan, even though the company has discarded any blame.

Dominion has put out a joint statement with the federal government agency that oversees US election Security, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency that categorically denies assertions about vote switching issues within the voting system.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised,” the statement said.

In a recent Tweet, Trump alleged that data analysis found 221,000 Pennsylvania votes switched from Trump to Biden and that 941,000 Trump votes have been erased. According to the Tweet, which has since been flagged and disputed by Twitter, “states using Dominion Voting Systems switched 435,000 votes from Trump to Biden.”

The Trump campaign has legal challenges pending in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan, Georgia, and a few other states will do a recount.

One of the key, traditionally-Republican counties subject to review that uses the Dominion Voting System, Antrim County in Michigan, raised suspicion after flipping blue in this year’s election. However, a manual recount discovered that thousands of votes for Trump accidentally went to Joe Biden, although the state secretary has attributed a “county user error” to the mishap.

Republican state Sens. Lana Theis and Tom Barrett are calling on the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to pursue a full-scale audit before certifying election results. The letter cites the “serious allegations” surrounding a “glitch” in Antrim county in addition to “mishandled” ballots.

Dominion has since reported that the reports or evidence of any software issues lacked credibility, as “human errors related to reporting tabulated results have arisen in a few counties, including some using Dominion equipment.” The company also assured that actions have been taken by the county to address these errors.

The voting technology firm has also debunked other theories about software updates being done the night before are 100% false, as well as claims that Sharpie pens invalidate ballot boxes.

The Denver-based company has also received flack for its strong political ties, with past donations of $25,000 and $50,000 made to the Clinton Foundation. However, Dominion has refuted claims that it is a partisan company, asserting that it works with all political parties, and its customer base and our government outreach practices reflect a nonpartisan approach. According to the Associated Press, Dominion made a one-time philanthropic commitment at a Clinton Global Initiative meeting in 2014, but the Clinton Foundation has no stake or involvement in Dominion's operations.

