What are Amazon's bestsellers?

Amazon, once a book retailer, has now become the world’s largest online retailer with a value surpassing $971 billion.

The shopping behemoth’s website encompasses tens of millions of items across scores a variety of product categories. Its extensive catalog of products is designed to be sold by the company and by third-party retailers.

The plethora of options can be overwhelming. Luckily, the company founded by Jeff Bezos cultivates a bestsellers list. The list is comprised of the company’s most popular items based on sales and is continuously updated.

Each product has earned anywhere between hundreds and tens of thousands of reviews, some even receiving the coveted title of “Amazon’s Choice.” The tiny black label sitting at the top of the listing is given to “highly rated and well-priced products,” according to the company.

The retailer’s current list names the top purchases amongst the following categories: Toy and Games, Electronics, Camera and photo and video games, books and clothing, shoes and jewelry.

Here are the most popular items per section, according to Amazon:

Toys and Games: LEGO BrickHeadz Easter Bunny 40271 Building Kit

The buildable LEGO BrickHeadz Easter Bunny construction character has five stars and has been reviewed over 350 times.

The $10 kit comes with decorated eyes, movable ears and a detachable carrot and bucket. It also includes two buildable Easter eggs and flowers, according to the product description.

Electronics: Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in

The product has 4.5-stars and has been reviewed over 180,000 times. It also earned the title of "Amazon's Choice." The 4K streaming media stick comes with the Alexa Voice Remote and gives those access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, according to the product description.

The product ranges in price from $50 to $250.

Camera and photo: Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom Wi-Fi Indoor Smart Home Camera

The camera has 4.5 stars and has been reviewed over 18,000 times. The camera's features include a pan, tilt and zoom option that lets buyers control the device remotely using the Wyze app. You can also use the camera to monitor your room automatically. The camera also has night vision and a voice control option. The camera earned the title of "Amazon's Choice."

The camera ranges in price from $38 to $76.

Video games: PlayStation Store Gift Card

The PlayStation gift card has 4.5 stars and has over 61 reviews. Amazon lets shoppers purchase the gift card with amounts ranging from as low as $10 to as high as $75.

The gift card allows you to download games for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita. Shoppers can also use the card to rent or purchase movies and TV shows and download or stream them instantly to a PlayStation device.

Books: Easter Eggstravaganza Mad Libs Paperback

The 48-page paperback book includes 21 original stories all about celebrating Easter. The book has 4.5 stars and has been reviewed over 250 times. It is recommended for kids between the ages of 8 and 12 years old.

The book costs $4.16, however, there are 63 used copies on Amazon with some priced as low as $1.53.

Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry: Funko Marvel Collector Corps Box

The Marvel Collector Corps subscription box fell into the online retailer's Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry category. The product has four stars and has been reviewed over 1,600 times. Each subscription box contains exclusive collectibles, including at least one exclusive Pop Vinyl, according to the product description.

It costs $30 per subscription box.

