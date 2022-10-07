West Memphis Chick-fil-A employees fired after video shows one spitting in food

Two employees at the Chick-fil-A in West Memphis, Ark., have been fired after a disturbing video went viral on social media.

A short video shared by ABC 24 in Memphis showed what appeared to be a Chick-fil-A employee in the kitchen spitting in chicken batter while another employee recorded.

Location operator Jonathan Cardwell addressed the video on the restaurant's Facebook page, calling the employees' behavior "completely unacceptable."

Cardwell said both employees were identified and immediately terminated.

"We have very strict standards and high expectations for Food Safety, Team Member behavior, and our Guest Experience and this was an egregious violation of all of the above," Cardwell wrote. "You trust us to deliver you safe, fresh food with a team who genuinely cares about you. We fell short of those expectations here."

He added that the chain takes "matters like these" very seriously, and he thanks the community for its understanding and support.

"We love being part of the Crittenden County community, and we look forward to serving you again soon," the statement concluded.

WREG in Memphis contacted the Arkansas Department of Health about the incident and asked if an investigation would be underway. The department responded with the following:

"The Arkansas Department of Health takes all restaurant complaints seriously and will follow up with an inspection of the facility. Our environmental health specialists will investigate the complaint and if the statements made in the complaint are found to be occurring, we will implement interventions to correct the issues."

According to the location's Facebook page, it opened for business in September 2020.