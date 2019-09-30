West Hollywood cannabis cafe to be first of its kind

America’s first-ever cannabis café – which boasts superstar Miley Cyrus as a backer – is set to open Tuesday in California.

Lowell Café opens will open the doors of its first-ever location on North La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood. The eatery will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. PST every day.

“For over a century we’ve been forced to hide cannabis consumption out of public view, but that time is now over,” Lowell Farms’ website reads. “We’re proud to announce Lowell Café – America’s first cannabis cafe serving farm fresh food, coffee, juice and cannabis daily. Sit on our patio, order a meal, have a conversation and experience cannabis together.”

Cyrus was one of the celebrity investors in the restaurant, which will offer various types of cannabis, such as wax -- better known as “dabs” – or the everyday herb, according to its website and a Bloomberg report. Those in need of guidance can also refer to “Flower Hosts,” whom the website also refers to as “budtenders,” for recommendations and answers to questions.

The café’s kitchen will be headed by Chef Andrea Drummer, who has worked with integrating cannabis in her dishes. However, because the current marijuana legislation prevents Drummer from using the green in her meals, Drummer will tap into the local options to create meals for her customers.

The menu features options including a fried chicken sandwich, and grilled peaches and burrata, as well as a dessert plate that offers crème brulee, s’mores, sweet potato beignets, peanut butter cookies and candied bacon, according to Eater.com.

The café is run by Lowell Farms, a cannabis company that grows marijuana and sells in 350 stores and online. Celebrities, including musicians Noah Cyrus and Halsey and actress Awkwafina have posted about their products.

For those who are only interested in the cannabis-infused food and drink, Lowell Café will be selling pre-packaged options.