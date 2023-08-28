Wendy's introduces 2 for $3 breakfast 'Biggie Bundles' for a limited time

Wendy's is offering customers a 2 for $3 breakfast bundle deal, allowing them to combine different breakfast items for a low price.

The Ohio-based hamburger chain announced the 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles on Monday. The deal is offered at participating Wendy's locations nationwide, and customers can order online or via the Wendy's mobile app.

Consumers can choose between two of the following products: Wendy's Sausage Biscuit, the Egg & Cheese Biscuit, the Small Seasoned Potatoes, or a Medium Hot Coffee.

The limited-time deal is only available during breakfast hours. Prices and participation vary by location.

"With 10 unique combinations to choose from, the 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles can turn even the most miserable Mondays into Wondays," the chain said in a press release.

"Wendy's craveable breakfast offerings focus on giving fans better, bolder breakfast options while building in value where it matters, so fans can count on food they love at a price they feel good about," the business added. "Two craveable options for $3, what's better than that?"

Wendy's was founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1969. There are over 7,000 Wendy's locations worldwide.