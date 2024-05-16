McDonald's to sell 'Grandma McFlurry' for limited time

McDonald’s is temporarily putting a new McFlurry on its menu with flavors that might make customers think of their grandmothers.

The fast-food chain said Thursday that a limited-time "Grandma McFlurry" will roll out at U.S. restaurants on Tuesday and remain for sale "while supplies last."

It will be made with a "delicious syrup and chopped, crunchy candy pieces" as well as McDonald’s vanilla soft serve ice cream, according to the chain. It described the candy as being "like grandma’s favorite treat that she hid in her purse."

Ahead of the launch, McDonald’s said New York City residents will have the opportunity over two days this weekend to sample the Grandma McFlurry from a "Grandma’s McFlurry Mobile."

The ice cream truck will do the free tastings at Herald Square on Friday and at East Harlem and Queens senior centers and assisted-living homes the following day, according to the fast-food chain.

With the Grandma McFlurry, McDonald’s is looking to honor grandmothers and seemingly capitalize on viral online trends inspired by them.

"Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our Newest McFlurry," McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said.

McDonald’s has been serving McFlurries since the '90s, and over the years it has put out various limited-time flavors.

The frozen dessert derives its name from "the process in which the spoon is attached to the McFlurry mixer which is used to ‘flurry’ the ice cream and inclusions (and sauce if applicable) together," according to the chain.

It moved to using a reusable spindle to make McFlurry desserts and serving them with a black spoon late last year, as previously reported by FOX Business.