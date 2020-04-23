In coronavirus pandemic, Wendy’s offers free chicken nuggets

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wendy’s is trying to drum up business during the coronavirus pandemic by offering free chicken nuggets.

The giveaway, which the company is calling “GroupNug,” will go into effect Friday. The four-piece order will be available to “every car that rolls through the drive-thru," according to the fast-casual chain.

“Wendy's restaurant teams across the nation have been living out one of Wendy's most important values – Do the Right Thing – by helping their communities wherever they can during this unprecedented time,” Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a statement. “These actions shine a light on so many individuals both in Wendy's and across the nation doing good for others. We want to show our appreciation with GroupNug.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WEN THE WENDY'S COMPANY 18.23 -0.05 -0.27%

The fast-food chain is the latest on a long list of other restaurants offering perks to essential workers and other Americans in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

The restaurant, widely known for its Twitter banter with other food chains, is also going “Roast to Toast” to celebrate its employees and “individuals across the U.S. who are going above and beyond day-to-day operations to help make our communities a little brighter.”

Other restaurants have also committed to helping their communities.

Chipotle will donate a burrito to medical professionals each time a customer names their burrito order "4HEROES" on the Chipotle app or website. The program will run from April 21 to April 26 and health care workers will be able to sign up for a chance to get the free food staring on starting on Nurses Day, May 6, the company said.

Through May 3, Starbucks will offer free coffee for first responders and health care workers. Sandwich shop Jersey Mike's Subs has committed to donating millions of subs as part of the company's Million Sub Sandwich initiative. And some chains, like Subway, are selling groceries including bread, meat, cheese and vegetables.

Wendy’s stock down 3 percent on the year but jumped 30 percent in the last month. The company is expected to release its first-quarter 2020 results May 6.

