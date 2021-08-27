Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

The Business of Food

Wendy's debuts new French fry recipe so fries won't get soggy

The Ohio-based chain created a French fry designed specifically to stay crispy post-drive thru, the chain announced Friday

close
Fox Business Briefs: Wendy's says its beef supply has returned to near-normal levels after a shortage left some restaurants without hamburgers. video

Wendy's says the beef is back; coronavirus takes a toll on retail

Fox Business Briefs: Wendy's says its beef supply has returned to near-normal levels after a shortage left some restaurants without hamburgers.

Wendy’s has a tall order in mind for soggy French fries. 

The Ohio-based chain created a French fry designed specifically to stay crispy post-drive thru, the chain announced Friday.

Wendy’s has a tall order in mind for soggy French fries. (Wendy's)

Its Hot & Crispy Fry is launching nationwide in the U.S. and globally this fall. The fries will be cut and coated with batter said to hold for up to 30 minutes after customers order.

Wendy’s says its new fries will stay fresh longer and retain their crispiness. 

WENDY'S OPENS DELIVERY-ONLY KITCHENS TO MEET GROWING DEMAND

"These fries are a cut above the rest – literally. One side is built for heat retention, and the other for crispiness," Emily Kessler, senior specialist of culinary and innovation for the chain, said in a statement. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The chain also announced its new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger made with crispy onions, cheddar cheese spread and a cheddar bun. 