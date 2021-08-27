Wendy's debuts new French fry recipe so fries won't get soggy

Wendy’s has a tall order in mind for soggy French fries.

The Ohio-based chain created a French fry designed specifically to stay crispy post-drive thru, the chain announced Friday.

Its Hot & Crispy Fry is launching nationwide in the U.S. and globally this fall. The fries will be cut and coated with batter said to hold for up to 30 minutes after customers order.

Wendy’s says its new fries will stay fresh longer and retain their crispiness.

"These fries are a cut above the rest – literally. One side is built for heat retention, and the other for crispiness," Emily Kessler, senior specialist of culinary and innovation for the chain, said in a statement.

The chain also announced its new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger made with crispy onions, cheddar cheese spread and a cheddar bun.