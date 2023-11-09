Expand / Collapse search
Wendy's adds free chicken nuggets deal on Wednesdays for holiday season

New California law could raise fast-food minimum wage to $22/hour

Wendy’s is giving away six free chicken nuggets to customers who partake in a mid-week deal that the fast-food chain has just introduced.

Under the new "Wendy’s Wednesday" deal, buying something through either the fast-food chain’s app or website will enable customers to get a free order of six-piece nuggets, Wendy’s said. The deal kicked off Wednesday and will stop at year’s end.

WENDY'S ADDING GOOGLE CLOUD AI TECH TO DRIVE-THRU ORDERING AS PART OF TEST 

The other available redemption method is to "scan the digital Wendy’s Rewards offer code" in-store, according to the company.

Wendy’s is giving away six free chicken nuggets to customers who partake in a mid-week deal that the fast-food chain has just introduced. (Mike Kemp / In Pictures / File / Getty Images)

Wendy’s is running the promotion each Wednesday for participating locations across the country. There are just over 6,000 restaurants in the U.S., with another 1,100 elsewhere in the world, the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report showed.

WENDY'S ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR UNDERGROUND AUTONOMOUS ROBOTS TO DELIVER FOOD ORDERS TO VEHICLES

Customers must register a Wendy’s account to make use of the deal.

Wendy’s is running the promotion each Wednesday for participating locations across the country. (Kena Betancur / VIEWpress / File / Getty Images)

The company, which is headquartered in Ohio, said the chicken nugget promotion is part of an effort for "spreading the holiday spirit and helping fans beat the holiday slump."

It currently has both non-spicy and spicy nuggets on its menu.

WENDY'S CHILI IS COMING TO GROCERY STORES

Fast-food competitor McDonald’s unveiled a day-specific deal of its own for french fries not long ago.

California McDonald's restaurant

Fast-food competitor McDonald’s unveiled a day-specific deal of its own for french fries not long ago. (Justin Sullivan / File / Getty Images)

That promotion makes medium fries available at no-charge to customers already spending $1 on items through the McDonald’s mobile app. It’s an option for every Friday through the end of the year.

McDonald’s has called it "Free Fries Friday."