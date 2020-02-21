Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno: Those who 'swipe right' should know what they're consenting to

Harvey Weinstein’s lead attorney is in the spotlight yet again for criticizing people who “swipe right” because they should know what they’re getting themselves into, according to a sneak preview of a soon-to-be-released “60 Minutes Australia” segment.

Continue Reading Below

“When you go home with someone after swiping right, act as if you have no idea what you may be consenting to seems ridiculous.” - Donna Rotunno to "60 Minutes Australia"

WEINSTEIN ATTORNEY SAYS SHE'S AVOIDED RAPE BECAUSE SHE WOULD NEVER PUT HERSELF 'IN THAT POSITION'

Donna Rotunno has made headlines in the past for being critical of the #MeToo movement and for claiming she has never been sexually assaulted because she “would never” allow herself to be put “in that position.”

Image 1 of 4

She is one of a group of attorneys representing Weinstein in a trial that surrounds allegations he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performed oral sex on another woman, TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006.

WEINSTEIN ATTORNEY DONNA ROTUNNO DISHES ON 'CELEBRITY VICTIMHOOD' IN #METOO ERA

Jurors will also be weighing actress Annabella Sciorra’s account of a mid-1990s rape in considering charges alleging Weinstein is a sexual predator, even though the allegation is too old to be charged on its own due to statute of limitations in effect at the time.

The 67-year-old faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sexual act. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

On Tuesday, Rotunno and the rest of Weinstein’s legal team were barred from speaking to media about the case after Rotunno wrote an op-ed that was published in Newsweek and urged jurors “to do what they know is right.”

WEINSTEIN ATTORNEY SLAMS PROSECUTORS FOR 'WRITING A SCRIPT' IN CLOSING ARGUMENTS

In her roughly 290-word submission, Rotunno mimicked much of what she said during the previous week’s closing arguments, asking the jury of seven men and five women to overlook the “noise of a media and public intent on injecting their narratives into the courtroom, twisting those facts to fit their point of view.”

Just days later after the gag order was executed, “60 Minutes Australia” tweeted a 51-second clip of the episode, which is slated to air on Sunday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The segment was previously taped, and Rotunno’s interview was filmed on Feb. 14, prior to the execution of the gag order, according to Page Six. The episode will also feature interviews with accusers, including Rose McGowan, and other people associated with Weinstein.

“Is Harvey guilty of committing sins? Sure, but that doesn’t make you a criminal,” says Rotunno, between cuts to the other people featured own the show. “When you go home with someone after swiping right, act as if you have no idea what you may be consenting to seems ridiculous.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The 12-person jury, which consists of seven women and five women, is entering its fourth day of deliberation. If convicted, Weinstein could face life behind bars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.