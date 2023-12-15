WeightWatchers bets on weight-loss drugs with launch of new program

WeightWatchers launched a new program Thursday that targets consumers who use the highly popular weight-loss-related medications, marking its latest attempt to revive the brand.

It's called the WeightWatchers GLP-1 Program, and it offers "tailored behavioral support for individuals on a GLP-1 medication," according to the company.

GLP-1 medications are a class of drugs originally developed as treatments for Type 2 diabetes, though they have since been approved for the treatment of chronic management of weight as well.

Examples of these medications include semaglutide – the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy – as well as tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound medications.

The drugs have surged in popularity due to high-profile figures promoting their weight-loss effects, which significantly boosted profits for the drug companies that manufacture them.

The program is being touted as a "complement to medication supported weight loss to better health outcomes."

Subscribers will be privy to things such as daily nutritional targets, activity targets, a list of GLP-1 go-to foods and personal coaching, as well as trackers for weight, activity and food.

To underscore the importance of these tools, the company cited the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which said that these highly popular drugs should only be used in conjunction with behavioral changes such as diet and exercise.

"What we’ve seen is that people taking GLP-1 medications need help with a different set of behavioral challenges in comparison to people not on these medications," WeightWatchers Chief Scientific Officer Gary Foster said, adding that with excessive weight loss it is "important to help people focus on dietary protein and activity to minimize the loss of muscle mass."

The company is seemingly trying to capitalize on the hype after facing financial headwinds. WeightWatchers only recently successfully returned to subscriber growth, CEO Sima Sistani said in the company's latest earnings report.

Earlier this month, Novo Nordisk reported that sales within its diabetes and obesity segment rose by 36% in Danish kroner, which was "mainly driven" by GLP-1 diabetes sales growth and obesity care growth.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly noted in its latest earnings report that revenue increased 37%, driven in large part by the growth of Mounjaro, Verzenio and Jardiance.