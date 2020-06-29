Wegmans policy prohibits more than just Black Lives Matter items

Expand / Collapse search
Wegmans' policy doesn't single out Black Lives Matter items

Wegmans says its policy confirms that workers on the job are prohibited from wearing pins or similar attire of any kind unauthorized by the company.

It doesn't single out just Black Lives Matter gear.

This response came after an employee posted on social media that she was told to remove her Black Lives Matter pin after another employee complained, according to a report by NBC's News 10, in Rochester, N.Y.

Jae Bates was called to the store's office, where her suspicions were confirmed.

“As has always been the case per our longstanding uniform policy, Wegmans employees are not permitted to display images, letters or logos as part of their uniform while working,” the company said in a statement. “The uniform policy also states that only Wegmans issued pins are permitted to be worn while at work.”

Bates said she was not aware of the policy before the meeting.

Bates says she’s still waiting to find out if her Black Lives Matter armbands will still be allowed. She says she expects to hear on Monday.