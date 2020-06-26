Six Flags responds to Black Lives Matter shirt incident at Georgia theme park

Six Flags Over Georgia is apologizing for a weekend incident involving a family with three children who were wearing shirts with slogans associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Maya Miller took her kids to the amusement park last Friday.

The family was stopped by a security guard at the entrance in order to check with a supervisor because of the slogans, according to a CBS report.

Miller was told they may have to leave if someone complained. She reported the incident to a local media outlet.

Six Flags responded to FOX Business with the following statement.

"We deeply regret this incident. Six Flags strongly condemns any form of racism or intolerance. Our Park President has spoken to the Miller family and offered our sincere apologies. We look forward to welcoming them back to the park as our special guests. To be clear, the shirts in question are permissible; the family was never asked to leave the park and they continued with their visit. Six Flags take matters like this seriously and we immediately retrained our park security team members and are in the process of conducting diversity and inclusiveness training across the entire organization."

Miller is meeting with the park's president on Saturday.

