Wegmans launches orange recall

Wegmans, the 103-store supermarket chain, is recalling fruit items because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The items are its four-pound bag of Valencia Oranges, a two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, and a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon.

The affected products were reportedly sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, N.Y. between July 31 and Aug. 7.

For more information regarding the recall, visit the FDA’s website, or call Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663.

Listeria monocytogenes short-term symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea and infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.