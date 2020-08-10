Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

The Business of Food

Wegmans launches orange recall

Wegmans, the 103-store supermarket chain, is recalling fruit items because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes

close
Small business expert Gene Marks on resources and loans for small businesses and the ongoing conversation about loan forgiveness amid the coronavirus outbreak. video

Coronavirus-hit small businesses have resources beyond just PPP: Expert

Small business expert Gene Marks on resources and loans for small businesses and the ongoing conversation about loan forgiveness amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Wegmans, the 103-store supermarket chain, is recalling fruit items because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Continue Reading Below

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The items are its four-pound bag of Valencia Oranges, a two-pound bag of lemons, bulk lemons, and a variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon.

Wegmans, the 103-store supermarket chain, is recalling fruit items because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weak

The affected products were reportedly sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, N.Y. between July 31 and Aug. 7.

For more information regarding the recall, visit the FDA’s website, or call Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Listeria monocytogenes short-term symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea and infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.