Wedding of son of Asia's wealthiest person draws celebrities and dignitaries

The extravagant wedding festivities put on for one of the sons of Asia’s wealthiest person and his bride have drawn global attention.

Anant Ambani, a son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant became husband and wife on Friday, when they and their families held the highly-anticipated main wedding ceremony for the couple in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani has a $123.7 billion personal fortune that, according to Forbes, affords him the titles of the richest person in both India and Asia. Globally, there are reportedly only 10 individuals with larger net worths than him.

The 67-year-old billionaire traces his net worth to Reliance Industries. The market capitalization of the conglomerate hovered around $258.5 billion as of Friday afternoon.

Friday’s wedding festivities, attended by many big names from India and around the world, reflected the wealth of the Ambani family. Everyone appeared dressed to the nines in photos.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and John Cena were three of many guests photographed at the Jio World Convention Centre where Anant Ambani and Merchant got married. So was former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The couple have held events related to their nuptials on numerous occasions in the lead-up to the wedding, according to CNN.

In March, for example, they had a three-day event in Jamnagar that reportedly included Rihanna singing and other extravagances. Many high-profile people traveled to India for the events such as tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, the outlet reported.

"Love an Indian wedding," the Meta Platforms CEO wrote in a March Instagram post about those festivities. "Congrats to Anant and Radhika!"

"This was my first time attending a wedding celebration in India, and it was incredible," Gates said in a separate Instagram post from March. "Congratulations, Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having us and giving up an excuse to catch up with old friends."

There was also a wedding-related celebration in May that involved several days of sailing in the Mediterranean for the families and various guests they had invited, per CNN.

The Ambani and Merchant families are expected to further commemorate the wedding of Anant and Radhika over the weekend, according to The Associated Press.

