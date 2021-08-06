Wealthy people are buying status crystals to design their homes: report

There’s apparently a new interior design trend among the wealthy.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, wealthy people are buying huge, statement crystals costing thousands of dollars for their homes.

The newspaper reported that all types of crystals have become hugely popular recently, but wealthy people in particular are buying large furniture pieces sculpted in various shapes, such as chairs and coffee tables, or just huge displays.

For example, gem shop Crystalarium recently sold four huge chairs costing $45,000, including a 900-pound white quartz chair that the buyer put on his yacht, the Times reported.

According to the Times, the coronavirus pandemic fueled interest in these interior design pieces, with people focused on creating healing spaces for themselves in their homes amidst the challenges of the pandemic.

Celebrities are responsible, at least in part, for making crystals mainstream, followed by companies selling crystal-infused products, the newspaper reported. The near-gemstone industry is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion globally, according to the Times.

One mineral collector and the chair for the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, Peter Megaw, told the Times that high-end crystals have almost reached the same status as fine art.

Meanwhile, luxury real estate agent and co-founder of Beverly Hills Estates, Rayni Williams, told the Times that the interest is also related to an interest in the crystals’ supposed "healing" energy.

"Over the years, what I have found with the very wealthy is that they are into alternative methods of everything," Williams told the newspaper.