Wayfair taps Kelly Clarkson as new US brand ambassador

The online furniture and home goods retailer announced Kelly Clarkson, the former “American Idol” winner and current voice coach on “The Voice,” will serve as its new U.S. brand ambassador in a partnership that includes digital and TV spots and aims to “empower Wayfair customers to shop confidently while exploring the unlimited possibilities in home.”

“We’re delighted to work with Kelly Clarkson to support our mission of helping people easily and affordably shop for the home,” Courtney Lawrie, Wayfair director of brand marketing, said in a statement. “We polled Wayfair customers as their feedback informs so much of what we do. Kelly’s vibrant charisma, confidence and authenticity resonated with Wayfair’s audience, making her a natural extension of our fun and approachable brand.”

The campaign, titled “Home: You Got This,” will begin airing Feb. 24 and will also include additional "integrations" on Clarkson’s NBC daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Wayfair and Clarkson will also release a two-part collection of Southern-inspired furniture.

“I’m so excited to team up with Wayfair to connect with their shoppers and show them how simple it is to turn their home into a place that feels as special as they are,” Clarkson said in the note. “Wayfair already does a fantastic job of offering an amazing selection, service and shopping tools that make it so easy to find everything you could ever want. I’m stepping in to inspire and help everyone realize that they really can make their vision a reality!”

Wayfair’s stock is down more than 30 percent on the year but in the third quarter of 2019 its direct retail net revenue rose $607 million to $2 billion, a 36 percent year-over-year uptick.

