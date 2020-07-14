Beyond Meat to be sold at METRO China grocer

Beyond Meat will sell its plant-based burger in select METRO China stores in Shanghai, the company announced Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The Los Angeles-based alternative meat maker’s Beyond Burger, which is made to look, cook and taste like beef, will go on sale at the Chinese grocer Wednesday, the company said.

BEYOND MEAT TO SELL PATTIES IN MAINLAND CHINA

“In recent years, consumers have started to realize the health and environmental benefits of plant-based meat," METRO China President Claude Sarrailh said in a statement. "We are very excited to join hands with Beyond Meat to deliver the company’s innovative plant-based meat products to Chinese dining tables.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 127.84 +1.86 +1.48%

Beyond Burger’s expansion to METRO China, which has nearly 100 locations throughout 60 Chinese cities, follows the company’s partnerships with Alibaba Group. Sales began earlier this month at 50 stores in Shanghai, and are also available on Alibaba's mobile supermarket brand app, Freshippo, for delivery.

Beyond Meat has partnerships with fast-food chains such as Dunkin', Starbucks and Del Taco, among others.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS