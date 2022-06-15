Water pours from ceiling of British Airways plane, video shows

In a video shared exclusively with Sky News, water can be seen falling from the ceiling of a British Airways plane.

The flight, BA292, was reportedly on its way from London's Heathrow Airport to Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

British Airways told FOX Business on Wednesday that the water was from the clean drinking water supply and that there was no safety issue at any point during the 12-hour-long trip, including during landing.

"While there was no safety issue at any point, the area was quickly isolated and the flight continued as planned," the airline said.

The airline noted that a faulty valve was replaced, and the issue was fixed.

The Sun noted that towels and blankets had been placed on the floor of the plane to try to prevent the water from spreading throughout the cabin.

Those can be seen in the video of the flight and someone is heard swearing.

According to Sky News, it is the first time one of British Airways' A380 jets has sprung a leak mid-flight.

"This was not a flight for nervous fliers. An inflight waterfall is not a regular feature at BA. It looked more British Waterways than British Airways," an airline employee reportedly told The Sun, adding that the "crew gave thanks the leak happened towards the end of the trans-Atlantic crossing."