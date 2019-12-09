Sony releases ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer

If you ain’t afraid of no ghost, then Sony has the film for you.

The media giant, which raked in nearly $80 billion in U.S. revenue last year, released a new trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” the latest rendition in its “Ghostbusters” series.

The movie, directed by Jason Reitman, is set to debut July 2020.

The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and "Stranger Things'" Finn Wolfhard, and it is set in the same continuity as the original 1984 version and 1989 sequel. The story revolves around the family of Egon Spengler who finds his ghost-busting equipment on the family farm.

The film takes a new direction from the series’ 2016 all-female release, led by Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones — all "Saturday Night Live alumni — plus actress Mellissa McCarthy, who starred in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and “Tammy.”

And while the all-women Ghostbusters drew in nearly $130 million in U.S. revenue, film critic Drew McWeeny, told the Hollywood Reporter: "I think it's a really entertaining movie doomed simply because it wasn't the film a certain very loud percentage of the audience wanted.”

He added that the film was key in pushing the franchise forward, however, and hopes the new version won’t write-off the 2016 release, even suggesting a potential future crossover.

For the new release, social media users seemed to enjoy the two-minute spot. The response to the Ghostbuster's account to the post with the trailer was overwhelmingly positive.

Everything happens for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters next summer. pic.twitter.com/b0eHUOq4lf — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) December 9, 2019

The movie comes into some stiff competition outside of the 2016 release: the original 1984 release brought in a whopping $242 million in U.S. revenue and the 1989 version brought in $112 million.

