WATCH: Alaska Airlines passenger captures horrifying moments after plane part blew off mid-air

A social media user captured the horrifying moments when an Alaska Airlines plane was forced to turn around mid-flight after a large section of the aircraft blew out.

"Girls trip turned into emergency landing," @strawberry.vy wrote in the caption of the TikTok video she shared on Friday evening.

The footage, which showed the passenger's oxygen masks hanging above, scanned to the gaping hole in the side of the aircraft where the section of fuselage blew out.

"A part of the plane flew out not 20 min. into our flight," she wrote.

The footage scanned the interior of the Boeing 737 Max-9 and showed the 171 passengers inside the plane, with some clutching their oxygen masks and nervously looking at the large hole.

The TikTok user said that the piece of the plane that blew off was not the emergency door section, sharing that it was a "random piece" of the large aircraft.

Users who wrote comments on the now-viral video were quick to point out how calm all the passengers looked in the video.

"This plane is so calm, I would have been passed out," one user said.

"And THAT is the reason why I never take off my seat belt during the flight," another said.

According to Flight Aware flight trackers, the plane originally departed from the Portland International Airport (PDX) around 5 p.m. and "quickly turned around" after reaching an altitude of 16,000 feet.

The plane quickly diverted and landed safely at PDX shortly before 5:30 p.m.

According to the Port of Portland, the fire department responded to the plane after it landed and treated minor injuries.

One person was taken from the scene for additional medical treatment. No serious injuries were reported.

On Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the temporary grounding of 171 "certain" Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes.

"The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said. "Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s [National Transportation Safety Board] investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that, "Safety will always be the top priority for our Department and for FAA."