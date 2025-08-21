Nonprofit helps veterans launch businesses through apprenticeship program: 'Lifetime of support'

Many veterans face challenges when transitioning from the military to civilian life, and one program aims to help them find a renewed sense of purpose through entrepreneurship.

Semper Fi & America’s Fund – a California-based nonprofit that offers a range of programs to help former service members – has an apprenticeship program that supports veterans in launching businesses by providing education, guidance and financial assistance, according to program director Casey Fisher.

"Veterans face two challenges as they leave the military and pursue entrepreneurship," Fisher told FOX Business. "One is lack of funding… Two is the sense that they are by themselves."

LOWE'S LAUNCHES SKILLED TRADES ACADEMY FOR MILITARY MEMBERS AND SPOUSES

The apprenticeship program, created around a decade ago, is approximately 12 months long and has about 25 graduates each year. Since its inception, around 250 veterans have graduated from the program, according to Fisher, who has worked at the nonprofit for more than 13 years.

Businesses launched through the apprenticeship program include food trucks, gyms, online shops and comic book stores, according to Fisher.

"You name it," he said, adding that veterans frequently have a natural edge when it comes to entrepreneurship due to the principles they are taught in the military. "We probably have somebody that's tried it, and it's been successful."

VETERANS OFFER UNTAPPED TALENT AMID ONGOING LABOR SHORTAGES, EXPERT SAYS

When working with veterans, Fisher said the program focuses first on finding out what motivates them.

VETERAN-OWNED FLAGS OF VALOR BELIEVES IN AMERICAN-MADE PRODUCTS: 'THE FOUNDATION OF EVERYTHING WE STAND FOR'

A team of advisors then works with program participants to offer a "crash course" in entrepreneurship – covering subjects like finance and marketing – as many former service members come to the program with limited knowledge of business fundamentals, Fisher said.

Once participants reach a place where they can create comprehensive business plans, they can then be granted money to cover the cost of tools, equipment and training, among other essentials, he said.

"We like to think of it as putting ether in the engine," Fisher said. "If you don't have the tools to run your woodworking business, well, we can start to develop what that looks like."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Semper Fi & America’s Fund was founded in 2003 by military spouses to support those injured while serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. Today, the nonprofit is operated by those same spouses and provides care to service members, veterans and military families, according to its website.

"There is still a massive need," Fisher said. "Post-traumatic stress may not present itself for 20 years and you don't know it. We want to be there for a lifetime of support."