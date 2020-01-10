Elizabeth Warren uses Pond's $8 moisturizer

Elizabeth Warren is pro-affordable skin care.

Continue Reading Below

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate revealed to Cosmopolitan editor in chief Jessica Pels she uses the $8 drugstore brand Pond’s Dry Skin Cream moisturizer.

The Massachusetts senator told the glossy she’s been using the Unilever-owned brand for decades after her older cousin Tootsie recommended she use it when she was in her 20s.

“I looked over at her, and I said, ‘Toots, how do you have such gorgeous skin?’ She said, ‘Pond’s Moisturizer every morning, every night, and never wash your face,’” Warren told Cosmo, adding that she follows the same regimen. "And I never wash my face."

'GRAPEFRUIT UNICORN' MASK RECALL: HOW TO TREAT SKIN IRRITATION

The moisturizer, available at drug stores like CVS and Walgreens, is described on Pond’s website as having a “rich and creamy formula that is easily absorbed by the skin to hydrate deeply while significantly reducing dryness.” It’s said to be suitable for sensitive skin and won’t clog pores.

Pond’s, which has been around since 1864, is best known for its Cold Cream Cleanser, which sells every 15 seconds in the U.S., according to sales information from 2018 as reported by Allure.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UL UNILEVER PLC 56.24 +0.04 +0.07%

Warren seems to share similar skin care politics with singer-rapper Cardi B. The “Money” singer’s makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl said she used Pond’s moisturizer on her while she was filming the movie “Hustlers” to keep her skin looking hydrated “but not too greasy or oily,” La’ Pearl told Refinery29.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS