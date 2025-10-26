Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Walt Disney World Orlando
Published

Walt Disney World sees 3 deaths in less than 2 weeks: reports

Total of 68 people have died at Disney World since park opened in 1971, report says

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 24

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Three people have died over a 10-day span at Walt Disney World, according to reports.

The most recent death involved a man in his 60s whose cause of death is pending by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the New York Post. The individual was found at Disney's Contemporary Resort, located near the Magic Kingdom park.

Prior to that, the Post reports, a man in his 60s died from a pre-existing medical condition at the Fort Wilderness campground. Before him, 31-year-old Disney superfan Summer Equitz died at the Contemporary Resort in what authorities reportedly called an "apparent suicide."

DISNEY ANNOUNCES MAJOR PLANS TO COMMEMORATE AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World

Contemporary Resort sits next to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom amusement park. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket  / Getty Images)

People have taken to social media to post pictures and videos of the response to the incidents.

"We woke up to a VERY large law enforcement outside our balcony this morning at Disney’s Bay Lake Tower," someone posted on TikTok Thursday morning, showing first responders and crime scene tape. 

POPULAR RESTAURANT AT DISNEY SHOPPING AREA ROBBED BY SUSPECT IN SCUBA GEAR

Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Guests walk past Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World on April 2, 2025, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

"We were told it was a ‘medical emergency’. Prayers to the family & those involved," the post concluded. 

Since opening in 1971, 68 people have died at Walt Disney World, the Post reported.

Walt Disney World

Cars enter the grounds of Walt Disney World on June 1, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. (Gary Hershorn / Getty Images)

"There’s this weird phenomenon where people who are severely depressed but want to have that one last good happy family memory will go to Walt Disney World," Jim Hill of the "Disney Wish" podcast told the Post in 2022.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 111.68 -1.35 -1.19%

"They’ll deliberately book a room at the Contemporary Resort, which is 14 stories tall. And after that happy family time, they will throw themselves off the building," he said. 

Details of the recent deaths at the resort have not been revealed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business reached out to Walt Disney World and the Orange County Medical Examiner for more information, but neither immediately responded.