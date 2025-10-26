Walt Disney World sees 3 deaths in less than 2 weeks: reports

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Three people have died over a 10-day span at Walt Disney World, according to reports.

The most recent death involved a man in his 60s whose cause of death is pending by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office, according to the New York Post. The individual was found at Disney's Contemporary Resort, located near the Magic Kingdom park.

Prior to that, the Post reports, a man in his 60s died from a pre-existing medical condition at the Fort Wilderness campground. Before him, 31-year-old Disney superfan Summer Equitz died at the Contemporary Resort in what authorities reportedly called an "apparent suicide."

People have taken to social media to post pictures and videos of the response to the incidents.

"We woke up to a VERY large law enforcement outside our balcony this morning at Disney’s Bay Lake Tower," someone posted on TikTok Thursday morning, showing first responders and crime scene tape.

"We were told it was a ‘medical emergency’. Prayers to the family & those involved," the post concluded.

Since opening in 1971, 68 people have died at Walt Disney World, the Post reported.

"There’s this weird phenomenon where people who are severely depressed but want to have that one last good happy family memory will go to Walt Disney World," Jim Hill of the "Disney Wish" podcast told the Post in 2022.

"They’ll deliberately book a room at the Contemporary Resort, which is 14 stories tall. And after that happy family time, they will throw themselves off the building," he said.

Details of the recent deaths at the resort have not been revealed.

FOX Business reached out to Walt Disney World and the Orange County Medical Examiner for more information, but neither immediately responded.