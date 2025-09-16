Expand / Collapse search
Popular restaurant at Disney shopping area robbed by suspect in scuba gear

2 Paddlefish employees were told to 'get down' during Monday morning heist at Disney Springs

Deputies in Florida are looking for a man caught on camera robbing a restaurant at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs shopping area in what appears to be scuba gear.

The unusually dressed suspect went into the Paddlefish restaurant just after midnight on Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) told local FOX 35 Orlando, and took an amount between $10,000 and $20,000.

Two employees depositing cash into a safe after the restaurant closed were allegedly told to "get down" and "close their eyes" by the perpetrator in a wetsuit, according to an incident report obtained by FOX 35. 

The suspect did not appear to have a weapon and did not "imply" that he had one, the report said. He was caught on camera wearing all black gear, goggles and blue rubber-like gloves. 

Paddlefish robbery suspect

The man deputies are looking for is seen here in what looks like an all-black wetsuit, goggles and gloves. He is accused of robbing Paddlefish at Disney Springs Sept. 15, 2025. (Orange County Sheriff's Office / Fox News)

Some local reports say the suspect jumped into the water the restaurant's replica steamboat sits on when he took off. 

No one was injured during the robbery, but one woman told deputies she "was in fear of her life."

Paddlefish restaurant at Disney Springs

The Paddlefish restaurant at Disney Springs is a replica steamboat that sits on the water. It is owned and operated by Levy Restaurants.  (FOX 35 Orlando / Fox News)

The restaurant offers "360 degree waterfront views," according to its website. While Disney Springs is part of Walt Disney World Resort, Paddlefish is owned and operated by Levy Restaurants. A spokesperson for the restaurant group declined to comment. 

Disney Springs sign

Disney Springs is a shopping and entertainment district at Walt Disney World. (Walt Disney World via FOX 35 Orlando / Fox News)

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World referred inquiries about the active investigation to OCSO, which did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry. 