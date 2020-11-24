Walmart's Patti LaBelle sweet potato pies still selling by the thousands after viral Thanksgiving video

Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies are still selling like hot cakes five years after they went viral.

The “Godmother of Soul,” whose line of baked goods at Walmart catapulted to fame after a fan sang the praises of her sweet potato pie – literally – in a 2015 viral video, continues to rake in the dough from her sweet treats.

A spokesperson for Walmart told FOX Business Tuesday the retailer sells a whopping 36,000 of LaBelle’s sweet potato pies every day – or 1,500 pie every hour. That’s as much as 25 pies per minute for the past five years.

The sugar craze began when super-fan James Wright taste-tested one of LaBelle’s sweet potato pies and posted a candid reaction on YouTube. The video garnered more than 5 million views, serving as the ultimate edible endorsement. The pies, at the time, which sell for less than $4 each, were being hawked on eBay for upward of $60.

“With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Patti Pie is expected to remain at the top of customer’s lists when shopping for their holiday meal,” a spokesperson for Walmart told FOX Business in an email.

While Labelle’s sweet potato pie is perhaps most famously known, the “Lady Marmalade” songstress has built quite the baking empire. Her line also features treats such as Southern buttermilk pie, peach cobbler, bread pudding and banana pudding.