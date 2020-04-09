Expand / Collapse search
Walmart

Walmart workers test positive for coronavirus in Vegas

The retailer is accused of wrongful death after 2 Illinois workers died from COVID-19

By FOXBusiness
Three employees at a Walmart store in North Las Vegas, Nevada have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Management notified about 300 employees of the three cases a few at a time during the past week, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which cited an employee who wasn’t named. The ill workers were sent home to quarantine.

People wait in line outside to enter a Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, April 5, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

WALMART SUED OVER CORONAVIRUS DEATH

Walmart didn’t immediately answer an inquiry from FOX Business, but the Review-Journal reported that the company declined to confirm the cases, citing medical privacy laws.

The reported cases come as Walmart is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of an Illinois Walmart worker who died as a result of the coronavirus. Two employees who worked at that Walmart in Evergreen Park, Illinois, died from the coronavirus.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store, and we are mourning along with their families," Walmart previously told FOX Business.

Dan Bartlett, Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs, speaking to FOX News’ Dana Perino Thursday, praised the company’s “heroic workers who are there on the front lines.”

WALMART TO START CORONAVIRUS TEMPERATURE CHECKS, HEALTH SCREENINGS

While Walmart is an essential service as a grocery seller, Bartlett said the company has taken precautions aimed at protecting employees and customers such as adding Plexiglas barriers at checkouts and limiting the number of shoppers who can enter stores at a time.

There were more than 432,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States as of Thursday and more than 15,000 people have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

