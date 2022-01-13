Walmart work pants fit only male drivers, Alabama woman’s lawsuit says

Call it the sisterhood of the delivery pants.

A female Walmart delivery driver is taking the retailer to court as part of a federal class action lawsuit, alleging the company provides work pants and laundry services for male delivery emloyees but not for females, according to AL.com.

Diana Webb says Walmart offered to provide her work uniform when she went to work at the company’s distribution center in July 2020. She was given shirts that fit, but the pants and shorts provided were in men’s sizes and designs.

The company reportedly declined to reimburse her when she bought her own women's pants.

"I told them this is not fair," she said in a phone interview with AL.com on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after her lawsuit was filed. "I told management I feel discriminated against."

Walmart did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

Walmart requires delivery drivers across the country to wear a uniform or face termination, according to Webb’s lawsuit.

The lawsuit call it "blatant sex discrimination by Walmart against its female Drivers."

The lawsuit asks that a federal judge bar Walmart from treating the female delivery drivers differently from the men, repay the women for their uniform costs and order the company to pay damages, court costs and attorneys fees.

The lawsuit is a class action, filed not only on behalf of Webb, but also on behalf of any other female truck drivers nationwide who have been forced to purchase their own pants or wear men’s pants to meet Walmart’s uniform policy.