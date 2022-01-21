Baking chips sold at Walmart recalled over undeclared soy ingredient

A holiday baking treat sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled because it contains an undeclared allergen.

Lily’s Sweets voluntarily recalled 18,855 cases of its 7-ounce Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips "due to the presence of soy lecithin," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 141.22 -2.72 -1.89%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recall was initiated after consumers reported finding the white candy pieces mixed in with Lily’s Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips, according to the notice.

Officials say the white candy pieces contain soy lecithin, sugar, "and other ingredients" which are not present in Lily’s Peppermint Flavor chips.

"We have determined that the error occurred at a co-manufacturer," the company said in a statement, adding that no other company product has been affected by the recall.

Individuals with a severe allergy to soy should not eat this product, the notice continued.

Soy is one of eight foods or food groups that account for the "most serious allergic reactions in the United States," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The symptoms and severity of allergic reactions to food can be different between individuals and can also be different for one person over time," the CDC said, adding that "anaphylaxis is a sudden and severe allergic reaction that may cause death."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To date, there have been no illnesses related to the recalled product.