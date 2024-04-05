Walmart shoppers could get cash payment under $45M lawsuit settlement

Some grocery shoppers could be entitled to cash payments from Walmart as part of its recent $45 million settlement.

In some cases, customers could get as much as $500 back.

A lawsuit filed in October 2022 alleged that customers were charged more for certain sold-by-weight products and bagged fruit than the "lowest advertised per pound/ounce price," according to a copy of the suit obtained by FOX Business.

This includes certain sold-by-weight meat, poultry, pork and seafood products and certain organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags.

The lawsuit alleged that Walmart conducted this "deceptive" business practice at stores nationwide.

While Walmart has denied these allegations, it agreed to tens of millions of dollars to settle the litigation.

"We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and need. We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties," Walmart told FOX Business in a statement.

As part of the settlement, customers who were impacted can file a claim for cash payments.

Customers are eligible if they purchase certain weighted products and bagged fruit at a Walmart retail store, supercenter, or neighborhood market in the United States or Puerto Rico between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, according to court documents.

The amount received will depend on a variety of factors, including whether a customer has proof of purchase.

Consumers who no longer have receipts can receive between $10 and $25 while those that still have them could get 2% of the total cost for each product that was purchased, for up to $500.

Customers can find out if they can submit a claim online. The deadline to do so is June 5.