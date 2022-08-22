Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment

Walmart and The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, serve up style with new clothing drop

Walmart has worked with many stars on their lines, including Ellen Degeneres and Sofia Vergara

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 23

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, is cooking up a new collaboration with Walmart – but it's not what you're thinking.

Since inking a deal with the big-box retailer in 2015, Drummond has expanded her line into the fashion world, and her new fall collection is here. 

On a recent appearance on "Good Morning America," Drummond discussed the collection with Walmart, revealing "I have a couple of surprise shades – like a super-saturated marigold – that makes certain pieces absolutely pop."

Ree Drummond in the kitchen

Ree Drummond has a new fall fashion line with Walmart. (NBC / Getty Images)

CHRIS STAPLETON HAS LITTLE GIRL STARSTRUCK WITH IMPROMPTU WALMART MEETING

Drummond, best known as her alter ego from her Food Network program, "The Pioneer Woman," has predominately sold cooking and home decor items at Walmart, but explains her passion for clothing is a lesser known interest.

In an interview with WWD, the Oklahoma resident said, "Dinnerware and cookware are obviously a passion of mine, but probably a close second would be the kind of clothing I love."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The chef shared some pieces from her line on social media, modeled by sister Betsy, daughters Paige and Alex, mother Gerre, and herself.

This is not the first time Walmart has collaborated with a famous face. Walmart has been known to work with Sofia Vergara and Ellen DeGeneres, as well as many athletes and designers.

Walmart

Walmart has historically worked with celebrities to create their own affordable lines. (Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images)

Drummond's line is available exclusively at Walmart. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ree Drummon, "The Pioneer Woman" magazine

Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, has a new fall fashion line available at Walmart. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine / Getty Images)