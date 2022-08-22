Walmart and The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, serve up style with new clothing drop

The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, is cooking up a new collaboration with Walmart – but it's not what you're thinking.

Since inking a deal with the big-box retailer in 2015, Drummond has expanded her line into the fashion world, and her new fall collection is here.

On a recent appearance on "Good Morning America," Drummond discussed the collection with Walmart, revealing "I have a couple of surprise shades – like a super-saturated marigold – that makes certain pieces absolutely pop."

Drummond, best known as her alter ego from her Food Network program, "The Pioneer Woman," has predominately sold cooking and home decor items at Walmart, but explains her passion for clothing is a lesser known interest.

In an interview with WWD, the Oklahoma resident said, "Dinnerware and cookware are obviously a passion of mine, but probably a close second would be the kind of clothing I love."

The chef shared some pieces from her line on social media, modeled by sister Betsy, daughters Paige and Alex, mother Gerre, and herself.

This is not the first time Walmart has collaborated with a famous face. Walmart has been known to work with Sofia Vergara and Ellen DeGeneres, as well as many athletes and designers.

Drummond's line is available exclusively at Walmart.

