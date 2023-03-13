Walmart offers Easter baskets, meals at last year’s prices as high inflation weighs on households

Walmart is pledging to give Easter shoppers some relief as high inflation continues to put pressure on household budgets.

The nation's largest retailer announced in a blog post on Monday that it will offer Easter meal and basket essentials at last year's prices.

This means customers will be able to get an Easter meal and basket for under $100 each, according to Walmart, which noted that over half of its customers were expecting inflation to have an impact on their celebration.

"Even with some food costs stabilizing, they remain high overall, especially for Easter essentials like eggs," Walmart said in the post. "That’s why we’ve worked hard to offset the higher cost of eggs by lowering the cost on other Easter essentials and offering an entire Easter meal at the same price as last year."

This includes items such as ham, green beans and pie as well as treats such as Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bunny, Reese’s Eggs and certain toys.

In November, the company similarly announced that customers would be able to get Thanksgiving meal staples such as turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing "at last year's price" to provide some relief as grocery prices remained elevated.

Grocery prices climbed 11.3% in January from a year ago, according to the latest consumer price index data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.