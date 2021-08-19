Walmart employee demonstrates how they catch self-checkout theft

An apparent Walmart employee has posted a video on social media showing just how the retail giant is able to monitor self-checkouts for theft, warning customers: "We know when you're stealing."

In a short clip, TikTok user "@thewalmartguy69" shows an employee watching the self-checkout bays and looking at a device that lists the item count and details at each station, enabling workers to detect when things don't add up.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART, INC. 150.11 +1.01 +0.68%

"POV: We know when you're stealing," a message says in the video, which has been viewed 11.4 million times as of this writing.

The device is made by Zebra Technologies, which, Newsweek reported, supplies several retail giants in the U.S. – namely Walmart and Costco – with scanners and software.

Further videos shared by @thewalmartguy69 show multiple ways the purported employee has seen folks attempting to steal items from Walmart.

In one, the individual says they have seen people wrap clothes and put them in a backpack or a non-see-through container to smuggle out of the store. The person also said another way people try to steal is by simply not scanning items placed on the rack at the bottom of their shopping cart.