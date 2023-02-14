Walmart closing three tech hubs, asking employees to relocate

Walmart is shuttering three of its tech hubs in the U.S., putting hundreds of jobs on the line.

A Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business that its global tech teams will no longer operate out of its Austin, Texas; Carlsbad, California; and Portland, Oregon, locations.

The Arkansas-based company said it hopes to relocate or allow for remote work for all those affected by this decision. Walmart is asking its global tech team to plan at least two regular office days per week, the spokesperson told FOX Business.

"Our decision to be together more frequently anchors to Walmart’s fundamental belief that our people make the difference, our culture matters and we build stronger partnerships when we are physically together," the spokesperson said.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report the news, hundreds of employees are required to relocate in order to keep their jobs.

Exactly where they will be relocated will be "determined on a case-by-case basis," the spokesperson said. "We have many hubs across the United States, as well as additional locations internationally."

According to Walmart's website, its global tech team currently has 11 tech hubs across the country as well as six others in Mexico, Costa Rica and India.

Walmart's global technology head, Suresh Kumar, announced in March 2022 that global tech was "doubling down on our greatest asset" by adding more hubs and by hiring more than 5,000 associates globally over the fiscal year.