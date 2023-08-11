Walmart CEO, execs take on interns in epic softball game

Walmart executives went head-to-head with interns in a recent company softball game.

CEO Doug McMillon posted Tuesday about the game on LinkedIn, thanking the interns for working for the retailer for the summer. His post included a photo of the interns and executives gathered around a trophy on the softball field.

"The Interns v. Executives softball game is a fun tradition that goes back decades," he wrote. This year the Execs got the W, with a decisive 18-5 victory."

In the picture, part of the group donned white shirts with "Interns" printed on the front. The executives, meanwhile, wore blue shirts identifying them as such.

McMillon, who became CEO in 2014, was one of the retailer’s execs who participated in the game.

The game took place at Bentonville High School in Bentonville, Arkansas, where the company’s headquarters are located.

Walmart’s summer program included over 700 interns this year, the company told FOX Business.

McMillion has posted about the annual game in the past. Last year he did so, saying the summer interns won 10 to 8 against the Walmart executives.

"We had a few assorted aches and pains after the game, but it was still a lot of fun," he wrote in a 2022 LinkedIn post about that game.

Walmart held its first Intern v. Executives softball game in 1999, according to the company.

