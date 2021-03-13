Walmart opens its first ghost kitchen in Canada

Walmart has started offering more than just groceries for pickup and delivery.

The retail giant’s Canada division has partnered with Ghost Kitchen Brands to open a delivery and pickup-only restaurant -- also called a ghost kitchen -- at its location in St. Catharines, Ontario.

The companies plan to open four more locations in Woodstock, Ontario; Toronto; Lachenaie, Quebec; and Saint-Constant, Quebec, “in the coming months,” an announcement said.

WALMART MAKES $350B PLEDGE TO SUPPORT US MANUFACTURING

Customers will be able to order “freshly prepared meals” at Walmart or online from more than 20 brands, such as Quiznos, The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, Beyond Meat, Slush Puppie, Red Bull, Nescafé and Ben & Jerry’s, the announcement said.

Those meals will be prepared in the same kitchen for pickup or delivery.

COSTCO MEMBERSHIP FEES POISED TO INCREASE

“Walmart Canada is a perfect strategic partner for us as we continue to innovate and reinvent the restaurant industry with our unique restaurant concept,” George Kottas, Ghost Kitchen Brands’ founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We are both one-stop shops and we recognize the value in affordable, convenient solutions for our customers.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We believe in Ghost Kitchen’s strategy and vision and we’re very excited to be the first retailer to team up with Ghost Kitchens,” said Sam Hamam, Walmart Canada’s senior director of licensees. “We’re always looking at ways to improve our customer shopping experience with greater access to affordable products, services and brands.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Though Walmart is the first retailer to partner with Ghost Kitchen Brands, it is not the first retailer to open a ghost kitchen.

In October, Kroger opened two ghost kitchens in Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, in partnership with tech start-up ClusterTruck.