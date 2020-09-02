Expand / Collapse search
Walmart installing breastfeeding pods in 100 stores for customers, employees

Walmart partnered with Mamava to install the pods

At least 100 Walmart stores are getting a new addition this year.

Last week, the retail giant announced it would be installing breastfeeding pods for customers and employees at 100 of its locations throughout the United States.

The pods “are freestanding spaces that provide a clean, comfortable and private option to breastfeed or pump,” the announcement said.

Walmart will be installing lactation pods (pictured) designed by Mamava at 100 of its stores across the country. (Walmart)

The pods, designed by Mamava, will be free to use and can be accessed using the company’s app, according to Walmart’s announcement.

The Mamava app will also allow mothers to customize the lighting, airflow and sounds inside the pods.

Last year, Walmart tested Mamava pods at three locations. After the company installs the new ones this year, it plans to install more “in the years to come,” the announcement said.

“There is nothing else like the Mamava pod,” Julie Murphy, Walmart U.S.’s EVP of People said in a statement. “We strongly believe in what Mamava is doing to support moms and the experience the pods help create. We are very excited to provide this for moms who work and shop at our stores.”

Walmart has other Mother’s Rooms at “several hundred” locations for customers and employees, the announcement said. The new Mamava pods will be installed at locations that don’t already have Mother’s Rooms.

Walmart tested out the breastfeeding pods at three locations last year. (Walmart)

“We started Mamava to ensure that every breastfeeding mother could choose whether or not to breastfeed, so we set out to remove all barriers to making that choice,” Sascha Mayer, Mamava’s CEO and co-founder said in a statement. “Walmart’s commitment to supporting breastfeeding associates and community members with Mamava pods is a huge leap forward for inclusivity and normalizing breastfeeding culture.”

