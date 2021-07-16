Walgreens recalls Disney Winnie the Pooh toy due to choking hazard

Walgreens is refunding parents for a recalled Disney toy due to concerns that it could pose a "choking hazard to young children."

The pharmacy chain recalled roughly 54,000 Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets, which were sold nationwide, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),

The issue is that the "feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle can detach," according to the CPSC notice.

The recall was initiated after there were eight reported cases where the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle detached. However, no injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

Still, the company is asking parents to immediately take the recalled rattle away from young children as a safety precaution.

Consumers are also urged to contact Walgreens in order to get a full refund.

The product was sold in Walgreens stores from September 2019 through January 2020.