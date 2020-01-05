'Waitress' closes on Broadway after grossing $167M in less than four years

After a nearly four-year run, "Waitress" is officially hanging up its apron on Broadway with a final showing on Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Continue Reading Below

The play is closing with over $167 million grossed from 33 previews and 1,544 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, according to numbers recorded in Broadway World. At its close, more than 1.4 million people have watched the musical as it follows pregnant, small-town diner employee Jenna and her journey for a better life.

BROADWAY HITS $1B SALES MARK

The play is based on the 2007 film by the same name, which was directed by the late Adrienne Shelly.

MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL WILL RUN ON BROADWAY IN 2020 DESPITE ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Since debuting at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts, the play went to Broadway and later on a national tour. It also had a short showing in London's West End.

"Waitress" made history as the first Broadway play to have women holding positions in the four top creative spots, which included book writer Jessie Nelson, choreographer Lorin Latarro, director Diane Paulus and composer Sara Bareilles – who went on to earn Tony and GRAMMY nominations for the musical's score.

MOVIE THEATERS, BROADWAY SHOWS ENFORCING 'NO CELLPHONE' POLICY WITH THIS NEW LOCKDOWN SERVICE

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee stars in the leading role of Jenna in the final company. She is joined by cast members Drew Gehling, Christopher Fitzgerald, Caitlin Houlahan, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall and Benny Elledge.

A production of "Waitress" will premiere in the Netherlands in September, according to a report from Playbill.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS