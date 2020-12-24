Volkswagen recalling 105K Beetles to replace Takata airbags

Volkswagen is recalling 105,000 2012-2013 Beetles to repair their driver’s side Takata airbags.

The safety devices are among the over 100 million that have been recalled across the auto industry because they could potentially rupture and send shrapnel at the driver.

At least 27 fatalities have been linked to the issue worldwide and 18 in the U.S., but none involved a Beetle.

Affected owners will be contacted and VW dealers will begin repairs on Feb. 12.

According to the Associated Press, 11.1 million of the 63 million vehicles that were recalled in the U.S. have yet to have their original airbags replaced.