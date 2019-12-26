Post-holiday travel tips to avoid headaches on your winter vacation

After preparing, hosting and celebrating the holidays, you may feel the need for a winter vacation, but before escaping to a well-deserved getaway, it’s important to make sure you’re getting the most out of it.

Travel expert Lee Abbamonte shared his best tips for post-holiday vacations including where and how to travel.

“There are some good deals out there for post-New Year's travel,” he told FOX Business’ Tracee Carrasco on Thursday. “After Jan. 5 ... you can find some really good deals, whether it's at ski resorts, down in Mexico or the Caribbean, or even here in the U.S.”

Abbamonte offered tips for traveling during peak season, including packing light, carefully looking at connections, and using pre-check and global entry shortcuts.

“Wear your patient pants during the holiday travel season. Get there early ... and just be nice.” - Lee Abbamonte, Travel expert

"The shortcuts are always good ideas like TSA pre-check, global entry, clear,” he said on "FBN:am." “They've changed the way I travel for sure, and it makes me get through faster and easier with less hassle.”

When traveling, it’s also important to check that all forms of identification are up to date and accepted. Abbamonte suggested travelers get started on switching to the Real ID early, which will be required to travel come October 2020.

“You don't want to be with everybody else come the end of September trying to get [the Real ID] before they won't let you on a plane without a passport,” he said. “And if you're going to get your passport, either go for the expedited service or do it early so you give yourself enough time.”

And when it comes to traveling, there are two tips that always apply.

“Wear your patient pants during the holiday travel season,” he said. “Get there early ... and just be nice.”

