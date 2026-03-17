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Volkswagen recalls nearly 50,000 vehicles over serious engine fire risk from faulty wiring

Roughly 48,000 Jetta vehicles have been recalled in the US and another 13,000 in Canada

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Federal regulators announced a recall of nearly 50,000 Volkswagen Jetta vehicles in the U.S. over an engine fire risk caused by a loose wire after reports from several owners of melted wires and fires.

The automaker reported the issue to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last Wednesday.

At least 48,165 Jetta vehicles from the 2025–2026 model years have been recalled in the United States. Another 13,318 are affected in Canada, bringing the total to 63,318 vehicles, regulators said.

The issue was reportedly caused by "human error" during the manufacturing of the transmission ground wire.

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Red Voltswagen Jetta on display inside building

The 2026 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is on display during the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles.  (Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"The transmission ground wire may not have been properly connected during assembly, causing an open electrical circuit," the recall stated. 

"An open circuit may increase the risk of excessive current draw, possibly increasing the risk of a fire." 

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VWAGY VOLKSWAGEN AG 10.33 +0.06 +0.58%

Volkswagen reported at least six claims across the U.S. and Canada, with three incidents involving melted wires and connectors and the other three resulting in engine compartment fires.

No crashes, injuries or deaths have been reported.   

Regulators added that less than 1% of the recalled vehicles are actually expected to have the defect. 

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mechanic at auto store

A mechanic works on a vehicle in Canada June 13, 2019. (Amber Bracken/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Vehicle owners can take their cars to authorized dealers for a free inspection. If a disconnection is found, technicians will repair or replace the affected components at no cost, including the auxiliary hydraulic pump control module, the 4-pin module connector and any damaged wiring.

Owner notification letters are scheduled to be sent May 8, 2026, to inform affected customers of the available remedy.

Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall became searchable on the NHTSA website March 13, 2026. 

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voltswagon logo seen at a dealership

A Volkswagen factory Sept. 9, 2016 (Kacper Pempel/Reuters/File Photo)

Drivers with additional questions are advised to contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298.

Regulators noted that dealers are legally required to repair any affected new or pre-owned Jetta vehicles in their inventory before selling them to customers.