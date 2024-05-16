Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Visa changes coming this year will mean fewer cards for Americans

Visa customers will soon be able to use a single card for multiple credit, bank accounts and payment options

close
Co-host of ‘The Big Money Show’ Jackie DeAngelis speaks with Mastercard EVP of Artificial Intelligence Rohit Chauhan to discuss the company’s efforts to defend against credit card fraud.   video

AI allowing payment companies to develop ‘sophisticated’ models to defend against fraud: Rohit Chauhan

Co-host of ‘The Big Money Show’ Jackie DeAngelis speaks with Mastercard EVP of Artificial Intelligence Rohit Chauhan to discuss the company’s efforts to defend against credit card fraud.  

Major changes announced by Visa this week mean Americans will soon not need to carry around as many credit and debit cards.

During Visa's annual Payments Forum in San Francisco on Wednesday, the company unveiled its new Visa Flexible Credential, which will allow customers to use a single card to access payment options from multiple credit and bank accounts, and even "Buy Now Pay Later" plans when making a purchase.

VISA logo

Visa's flexible payment option is already available in Asia, and the company will begin rolling it out in the U.S. later this year. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Visa's flexible payment option is already available in Asia, and the company will begin rolling it out in the U.S. later this year.

The card giant also said it will be expanding the ways consumers can "tap" to pay using mobile devices this year. 

CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCIES ARE SURGING

Soon, any device can be used as a point-of-sale (POS) device for payment. Customers will also be able to "tap" to confirm their identities, to add a card to a wallet or app, and to make a person-to-person payment.

Chase Bank credit card with "blink" technology is displayed during a press conference at an Arby's restaurant on June 8, 2005 in Denver, Colo.

Customers will also be able to "tap" to confirm their identities, to add a card to a wallet or app, and to make a person-to-person payment. (Thomas Cooper/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Visa is also introducing a new Payment Passkey Service that will allow customers to make online payments with a scan of their face or a fingerprint, replacing the need to input passwords or one-time codes.

CREDIT CARD DEBT POISED TO SMASH ANOTHER RECORD HIGH

"The industry is at a pivotal point — new technologies like Gen AI are rapidly shifting how we shop and manage our finances," said Jack Forestell, Visa's chief product and strategy officer. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
V VISA INC. 280.20 -0.78 -0.28%

Visa, Inc.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We’re announcing the next generation of truly digital-native payment card experiences," he continued. "Today we unveiled new card features and digital innovations that will bring consumers into a more customized, convenient and secure future."