Virginia woman wins lottery 6 times in one day: 'A little extra fun'

A Virginia woman recently had an extremely lucky day — or, one could say a very, very, very, very, very, very lucky day.

Latoya Burke, of Chesapeake, Virginia, bought six tickets for the Virginia Lottery's Pick 5 game on June 5 — all with the same five numbers.

As luck (times six) would have it, Burke matched all five of the right numbers, winning $30,000, the Virginia Lottery said in a July 16 news release.

For each ticket.

"I checked the numbers, and I was happy," Burke told the Virginia Lottery when she went to pick up her total winnings of $180,000.

The winning numbers in the June 5 drawing were 5-5-5-5-0, the Virginia Lottery said.

As Burke wagered "50/50," matching all five numbers in their exact order meant that she would win $30,000.

"We are always excited to talk with our winners, but there's definitely something a little extra fun about unique wins like this," Virginia Lottery spokesperson Jennifer Mullen told FOX Business via email.

Burke did not elaborate to the Virginia Lottery about what she planned to do with her winnings.

Pick 5, Burke's game of choice, is drawn twice a day, at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m., the Virginia Lottery said.

Each play costs $1, and the top prize is $50,000.

A person has a 1 in 100,000 chance of matching all five of the drawn numbers in their exact order, the Virginia Lottery said.

The Virginia Lottery was established in 1987 after residents voted in favor of creating a state-operated lottery.

The first tickets were sold the following year, according to the Virginia Lottery's website.

Since 1999, the Virginia Lottery's profits have supported K-12 public education in the commonwealth, its website said.

More than $867 million from the Virginia Lottery contributed to public education in the state in 2023, the website said.

That's about 10% of the commonwealth's budget for K-12 schools, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Schools in Chesapeake, where Burke is from, received over $27.2 million from the Virginia Lottery in 2023, the website said.