Virginia Target workers file unfair labor practice charge against company over claims of spying, intimidation

Target workers in Virginia who are seeking to unionize filed unfair labor practice charges against the retailer for allegedly "creating a climate of fear and anxiety for workers."

The independent group, Target Workers Unite, filed charges against the company earlier this month saying managers of the Christiansburg store initiated "union busting tactics," shortly after workers showed an interest in unionizing, the group's organizer and Adam Ryan told FOX Business.

Target did not provide comment to FOX Business' at the time of publication.

The alleged tactics started just days after the group attempted to file a petition to hold a union election with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on May 10, according to Ryan.

By May 16, the company "chose to bombard store workers with management from across the state of Virginia to spy, interrogate, and intimidate workers," Ryan claimed.

It started with daily meetings, hosted by managers from around the state, to "dissuade workers" from voting in favor of a union, even though they haven't been approved to hold an official election yet, according to Ryan.

The group had to withdraw its petition on May 18 later after failing to garner enough valid signatures, although they plan to refile again within a few weeks.

During the meetings, Ryan said the managers would tell employees to protect their signatures.

"When they say protect your signatures, it's really explicitly to mean, like, don't sign these cards," Ryan said.

Ryan is referring to the authorization cards which indicate a showing of interest in holding a union election. Per labor board policy, unions need to garner support from at least 30% of workers who are eligible to vote in order to hold an official election under the supervision of the labor board.

Ryan also claimed that managers would spy on workers and approach them individually "to see where their sympathies are."

After unfair labor practice charges are filed, either by individuals, unions or employers, the labor board will review the charges and see if it merits an investigation. According to the labor board, over half of all charges are either withdrawn or dismissed and "in cases where an investigation finds probable merit, the majority settle by agreements between the parties."

If a settlement isn't reached, the regional director will issue a complaint detailing the alleged violations.

Ryan believes "these charges will be substantiated and the NLRB will rule in our favor for Target's blatant disregard of workers' rights and the law."

Ryan further argued that "there can be no fair election or any semblance of real democracy when Target tampers with the democratic process."

The group says it's attempting to unionize in part because employee pay is not keeping pace with surging costs for staples like food and rent.

Meanwhile, Target previously told FOX Business that the company has "a deep commitment to listening to our team and creating an environment of mutual trust where every team member’s voice matters."

The company said it pays a starting wage ranging from $15 to $24 per hour and raised that wage at the Christiansburg store last fall, including an increase in wages for longer-tenured workers.