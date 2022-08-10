Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Money

North Carolina man wins lottery while celebrating wedding anniversary

Kenneth Smith won $100,000 in the $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off game

close
Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kumaran shares why he bought 50,000 lottery tickets for all his employees as the Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million video

Raising Cane's buys 50K lottery tickets for employees: 'It's how we do business

Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kumaran shares why he bought 50,000 lottery tickets for all his employees as the Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million

A man in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery while he and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the beach. 

Kenneth Smith, 33, of Greensboro, North Carolina, bought a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket at a gas station in Calabash, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Smith told the NC Education Lottery that he went to that particular store and bought a lottery ticket based on a friend’s recommendation, a press release said. 

VIRGINIA MAN WINS $1M IN MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY AFTER THINKING HE LOST

"We wouldn’t have known about it if it hadn’t been for him," Smith said in the release.

Smith, a real estate worker, was in Calabash with his wife – along with some of their friends and family – to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

NORTH CAROLINA FARMER WINS $100K LOTTERY AFTER HE CRAVED A STEAK

After Smith won the $100,000 prize, he told the NC Education Lottery that he took everyone out to breakfast. 

Kenneth Smith and his wife and puppy

Kenneth Smith, of Greensboro, North Carolina, won a $100,000 lottery prize while he and his wife were celebrating their second wedding anniversary at the beach. They are pictured with their 9-week-old puppy.  (NC Education Lottery / Fox News)

"I’ve always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery," Smith said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Smith told the lottery group that he plans to use his winnings – which ended up being $71,016 after taxes – for home improvements and a fence for his family’s new puppy, a 9-week-old dachshund. 

Lottery scratchers

A scratch-off lottery ticket dispenser is displayed at a RaceWay store in Jackson, Mississippi in 2019. ( (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) / AP Newsroom)

In the press release, the NC Education Lottery said that two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed from the $100 Million Mega Cash game.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS