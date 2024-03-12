Expand / Collapse search
Virgin Voyages selling month-long cruises to remote workers: 'Work from helm'

Passes start at $9,900 for two people, said Virgin Voyages

Adults-only cruise line Virgin Voyages is offering the "Scarlet Summer Season Pass" to remote workers, sharing the chance to turn "work from home" to "work from helm" aboard a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea. 

"No longer does working from home mean being tied to a desk or home office and eating leftovers for lunch," said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages, in a release shared with FOX Business.

Saverimuttu touted the cruise line's upgraded wireless internet.

"Virgin Voyages can now offer our sailors the chance to see the world while working from a daybed at The Dock and sampling Mediterranean mezzes, then hopping off the ship in between calls to make the most of our incredible ports of call." 

On Virgin Voyages, "passengers" are referred to as "sailors." 

The targeting of remote workers comes as the cruise line has recently undergone technological upgrades for its ships. 

picture of Scarlet Lady ship

Virgin Voyages is selling the "Scarlet Summer Season Pass," inviting remote workers to spend four weeks on the Scarlet Lady cruise ship.  (Virgin Voyages / Fox News)

In February, Virgin Voyages announced it had upgraded the internet connectivity in its ships, and that it would be the first cruise line to use SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO internet on its ships, said the industry website Via Satellite.

Virgin Voyages claims that this is the "fastest WiFi at sea." 

Passengers who purchase the "Scarlet Summer Season Pass" will be booked on four back-to-back cruises throughout the Mediterranean Sea. 

pool deck of Scarlet Lady

The pass costs $9,900 for two passengers, said Virgin Voyages.  (Virgin Voyages / Fox News)

"Between June and September, sailors are invited to embark on a four-week journey, exploring fabulous coastal towns like Cannes, Civitavecchia (Rome), Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Ajaccio (Corsica) and more," according to a press release from Virgin Voyages that was provided to FOX Business. 

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, said that the new pass echoes the beginnings of the company. 

"I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do my work from anywhere. When I started Virgin, I was actually working out of a houseboat," he said in a release provided to FOX Business. 

"I’ve never thought of work and play as two different things — it’s all just living," said Branson. 

"We want to give sailors that same opportunity, so we came up with this idea to have them travel the world while working aboard our beautiful ships — though this sounds like a lot more fun than my houseboat."

Cabin of the Scarlet Lady

The cruise line recently updated its wireless internet, and now claims to have the fastest WiFi at sea. (Virgin Voyages / Fox News)

The sailings will take place aboard the ship the Scarlet Lady, said Virgin Voyages. 

Scarlet Lady was the cruise line's first ship.

It was christened in February 2020. 

Scarlet Summer Season Passes begin at $9,900 for two passengers, said Virgin Voyages, a price that is 30% cheaper than booking four separate cruises, the company said.

The cruise fare includes a cabin with a balcony, plus meals, premium WiFi, laundry service, a daily coffee credit and daily happy hours, said the release. 

Virgin Voyages did not specify how many of these passes would be sold. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle 