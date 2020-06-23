Virgin Voyages shares new sail date, health plan for addressing coronavirus

A little over two months after its original first sail date, Richard Branson’s cruise line Virgin Voyages announced it will make a “soft” debut in October with a health plan and other restrictions that are meant to keep traveling adults safe in the wake of the coronavirus.

The luxury 18-and-older cruise line is set to launch its first vessel – the Scarlet Lady – on a five-night “Dominican Daze” journey that will sail on Oct. 16 from Miami to Puerto Plata and The Beach Club at Bimini before returning to the Florida city on Oct. 21, according to the company’s current booking availability. However, this delayed opening will feature a “Voyage Well” plan, which will allow the new company to operate at reduced capacity and finalize its contact-free procedures such as payments via scannable bracelets, digital service chats and virtual lines.

Onboard thermal cameras will also monitor the body temperature of passengers and crew from a distance in addition to pre-boarding health checks and screenings and even rapid coronavirus tests prior to embarking the ship. Post-cruise, Virgin Voyages will request a health update 14 days after the trip with “an ethical health tracking app.”

Enhanced sanitation and physical distancing are a large part of the plan to keep sailors safe as well as an air purification system from AtmosAir Solutions, which reportedly disinfects the air and kills 99.9 percent of viruses with bipolar ionization technology.

As a premium cruise line that aims to disrupt the industry, communal food sharing, buffets and large dining halls were never a part of Virgin Voyages’ vision. Instead, passengers can dine at one of the Scarlet Lady’s 20-plus eateries – something the company believes allows for hygienic and fresh food service.

“The health and wellbeing of our Sailors is our number one priority, so we rolled up our sleeves with leading experts to further innovate and create an even healthier way to travel and still have an incredible vacation,” said Virgin Voyages President & CEO Tom McAlpin, who was instrumental in the success of the Disney Cruise Line and has more than 14 years in the industry.

“We appreciate some people will be apprehensive about traveling, so we are committed to being led by science and creating ways to give people confidence to explore the world while feeling safer, more relaxed and free to enjoy themselves,” he added on behalf of the company.

Virgin Voyages created its health plan with help from scientists, doctors and clinicians. Its advisory partners include AtmosAir Solutions, EcoLab, Dr. Bill Heymann with Vikand and Global Public Health Services. Additionally, the company has collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to come up with its procedures while regularly reviewing guidance from the World Health Organization.

The cruise line noted that it “will continuously evolve and refine efforts to improve and perfect health and safety standards on board,” though it also acknowledged that its plans are reliant on whether travel restrictions will lift.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time the company has encouraged healthy practices. Back in April, Virgin Voyages partnered with hand sanitizer company Stream2Sea to provide its customers and newsletter recipients an opportunity to purchase the high-demand product while there was a shortage. And more recently, the company notified the same group that its fare includes unlimited fitness classes.

Other anti-nickel-and-diming perks the cruise line prides itself on include unlimited access to meals, basic beverages, Wi-Fi and already-covered tips in the voyage fare.

The Scarlet Lady is the first ship to set sail and will journey throughout the Caribbean. The cruise line’s second ship, the Valiant Lady, will sail throughout the Mediterranean starting in May 2021 if the pandemic permits.

Customers who have booked a trip will be able to cancel up to 48 hours before their sail date to receive a 100% Future Voyage Credit through Dec. 16, 2020, under the current health plan.

